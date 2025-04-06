Guess?’s (GES) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Guess? Stock Performance
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Guess? announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 216.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Guess? by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
