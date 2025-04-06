HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for EVAX Earnings

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.25. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.