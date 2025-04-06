H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,576.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 855,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 823,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 638,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3,914.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 424,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 414,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,134,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 313,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

