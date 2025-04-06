Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2035626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,941,000 after purchasing an additional 343,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 246,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

