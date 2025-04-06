Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2035626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 10.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.