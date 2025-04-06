Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
