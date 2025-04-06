Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 277.15 ($3.57), with a volume of 414968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.68).

HTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.19) to GBX 490 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.74) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hunting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520 ($6.71).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.48. The stock has a market cap of £548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.34%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £1,388,774.45 ($1,790,811.67). 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

