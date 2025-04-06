Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 177,356 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

