hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.20). 2,298,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,292,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

In related news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($671,285.39). 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

