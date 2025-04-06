Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 193.16% from the company’s previous close.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Inventiva Stock Performance

About Inventiva

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.07 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

