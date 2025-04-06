Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.