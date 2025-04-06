Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE LUG opened at C$41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.09. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$45.82.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$355,001.16. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total value of C$413,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,685 shares of company stock worth $5,854,985. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

