JetBlue Airways Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 178,913 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

