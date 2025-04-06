JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 911.40 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 912.70 ($11.77), with a volume of 503926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($12.13).
JPMorgan American Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.
JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.
JPMorgan American Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan American
A local knows the best route
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.
Key points:
Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.
Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.
Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.
Why invest in this trust
The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.
