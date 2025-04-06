JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 911.40 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 912.70 ($11.77), with a volume of 503926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($12.13).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

