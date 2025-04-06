JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $49,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,583,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 1.13. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

