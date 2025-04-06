JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $48,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $287.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $282.42 and a one year high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

