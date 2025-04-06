JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CHH opened at $123.22 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

