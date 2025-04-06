JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $56,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

