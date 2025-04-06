JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $48.35 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $48,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,147,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 75.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 347,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148,898 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,597.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 79,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.