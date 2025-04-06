JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

