JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$28.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.32. The company has a market cap of C$29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. BCE has a 12-month low of C$30.71 and a 12-month high of C$49.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

