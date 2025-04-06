JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $54,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

