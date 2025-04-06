JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,515 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $51,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $113.04.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

