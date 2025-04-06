JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 373,586 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $47,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $64.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.