Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Kairos Pharma Price Performance

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

KAPA stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Kairos Pharma has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

