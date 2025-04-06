Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering Company Profile

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Kering has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

