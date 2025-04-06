Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

