KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 8,800 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,332.40. This represents a 11.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.