KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 19,300 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.