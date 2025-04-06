KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $332,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

