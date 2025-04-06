KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $358,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $11,295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 342,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 4.0 %

GDRX stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

