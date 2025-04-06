KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $364,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in St. Joe by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

