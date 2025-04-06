KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

