KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $332,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,917.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of USM stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

