KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $349,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.65 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.