KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 92.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $364,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.56.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

