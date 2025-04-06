Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Knowles worth $230,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knowles by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 594,484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 355,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knowles by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

