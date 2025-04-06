LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CeriBell Price Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at $57,083,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth $28,160,000.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

