Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CMPX

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

CMPX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 2,926,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

