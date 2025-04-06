Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of ALNY FY2026 Earnings

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.25.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

