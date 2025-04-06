Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for McKesson

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $41.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $41.98. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

McKesson Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MCK opened at $682.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.