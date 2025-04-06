LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 82,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

