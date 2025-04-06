Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

