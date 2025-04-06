Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
