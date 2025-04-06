LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,786 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

