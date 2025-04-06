LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $258.56.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

