Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Trading Down 11.5 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.