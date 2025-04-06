MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of MAG Silver worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.