Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.
View Our Latest Report on MBUU
Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.7 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.