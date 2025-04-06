Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

