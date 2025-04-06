Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MDP opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$1.47 and a one year high of C$5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

