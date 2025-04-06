Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 271,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 380,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Metals One Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £49.31 million and a PE ratio of -122.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.35.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

