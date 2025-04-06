M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.85 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 183.90 ($2.37), with a volume of 21405303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.90 ($2.53).

Get M&G alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($2.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&G

M&G Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.10.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.20%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.